The Flash trailer reveals two Ezra Millers, two Batmen and Supergirl

After months of release dates being pushed, speculation surrounding star Ezra Miller, and the upheaval of DC being taken over by James Gunn and Peter Safran – we finally have our first trailer for The Flash. It turns out that DC is literally doubling-down on Ezra Miller, because the movie will feature two of him.

It looks as though Barry will be breaking the universe by colliding timelines in a scenario that has become familiar in the MCU. Barry says that “time has a pattern that it can’t help reliving. Different people, different worlds drawn to each other like magnets.” Barry is confronted by himself from another timeline and says; “you stole my face.”

Ben Affleck’s Batman tries to warn him that he “has no idea what the consequences might be. You could destroy everything.” Barry realises that he “completely broke the universe.” Michael Shannon’s Zod says that he’s been waiting for Barry.

Michael Keaton’s Batman then makes his much awaited appearance. There also seems to be a brief shot of Superman – but it’s not, it’s Kara AKA Supergirl (Sasha Calle). Michael Keaton’s version of Batman has one piece of advice; “try not to die.”

The Flash will be released on June 16, 2023. Check out our guide to chapter 1 of the new DC universe.