New DC movies slate includes The Batman 2, Superman, and more

A huge new interview with James Gun and Peter Safran – who are the new heads of DC Studios – has revealed their first slate of DC movies and shows, which they are calling ‘Chapter 1,’ in a clear nod to the MCU’s Phases. Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II and Superman: Legacy (not starring Henry Cavill) will both be released in 2025. A new Batman will be cast for a separate DCEU movie called The Brave and the Bold.

Chapter 1 will consist of 11 titles, across movies and TV, some live-action and some animated. They are (in order of when they’re expected to be released): Creature Commandos (an animated series written by Gunn), Waller (a Peacemaker spin-off starring Viola Davis), Superman: Legacy (more details below), Lanterns (a True Dectective-style live-action series, which Gunn and Safran has emphasized will be really important to the overall DCEU), The Authority (a live-action movie about a team of superheroes), and Paradise Lost (a live-action series set on Themyscira, which they compare to Game of Thrones).

Also to be released in Chapter 1 are: The Brave and the Bold (which will introduce the DCEU Batman, who is not Robert Pattinson, and will feature Bruce Wayne’s long-lost son Damian Wayne), The Batman Part II (starring Robert Pattinson, set for release in 2025), Booster Gold (a HBO Max series), Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (featuring a ‘hardcore’ version of Supergirl), and Swamp Thing (a horror film).

Providing more details on Superman: Legacy – Gunn is writing the script and may direct, although no commitments on that end have been made. Superman is the true kick off for the duo’s DCEU plans. “It’s not an origin story,” Safran said. “It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness as old-fashioned.” A release date of July 11, 2025 has been penciled in. The Batman Part II will follow on October 3, 2025.

Regarding Henry Cavill, Gunn says; “We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast. For me, it’s about who do I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast. And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry. I like Henry, I think he’s a great guy. I think he’s getting dicked around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons.”

There is an awful lot of overwhelming information in the Hollywood Reporter article, and in James Gunn's announcement video, so we will of course bring you more news as it comes.