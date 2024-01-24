Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Jason Momoa was just starting out, and got a little starstruck wandering around Hollywood which led to more than one embarrassing situation for the Aquaman star

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances.

 

The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Momoa first talked about a time Pacino gave him the middle finger. “I was on Melrose [Avenue], and I look in a window, me and my buddy, and sure enough, I see Al Pacino,” Momoa says.

“And I just stopped dead in my tracks and I spent the next half-hour just walking in front of the window, to the point where he is just looking at us, and Al Pacino just flips us off and starts laughing,” he continued. “I felt really silly, but I get starstruck really easily.”

 

His first time being around Neeson, former Jedi in Star Wars and star of the Taken thriller movies, didn’t go much better. “I went to my first nice restaurant, and I saw Liam Neeson,” Momoa recalls. “I fangirled out. I had not met anyone famous yet. I watched Rob Roy growing up, and I was really excited. And I just kind of stared at him, and I would just smile. I creeped him out. He got up, left and moved to a few tables over.”

