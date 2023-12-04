James Gunn is 99.9% done with the most important new DC movie’s script

James Gunn has revealed that his DCU reboot is just about ready to kick off, since he finished the script for one of the major new movies.

BATMAN-superman-james-gunn
Charlotte Colombo's Avatar

Published:

DC Universe 

Now that the strikes are over, James Gunn is moving full steam ahead with his relaunched DC slate. First up will be his reboot of the MAn of Steel, and he’s got a positive update.

The first part of his DCU movie slate is subtitled Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters, and will include five new movies and seven TV series. But there’s one DC movie that fans are especially excited for.

Superman: Legacy, which is set to feature David Corenswet’s debut as the DC character, seems to be moving along at the perfect pace. In fact, James Gunn revealing in a new post on Threads that the film’s script is”99.9% done,” which bodes well for it’s currently-scheduled release window of summer 2025.

“I’m always changing small things but it’s been essentially done since well before the strike,” Gunn told his followers. While there were concerns the Actors Strike would have delayed things, Superman Legacy has been confirmed to start filming in March 2024.

YouTube Thumbnail

The superhero movie director also set the record straight about The Brave and the Bold. While rumors of a “leaked” cast circulated online, Gunn reminded fans that they shouldn’t believe everything they read on the weekend. “Of course it’s false,” he told the fan. “There isn’t even a script yet.”

For more on DC, check out our guides on upcoming DC movies, the best Batman villains, best Superman actors, and the best Batman actors.

Charlotte is a Staff Writer at The Digital Fix. Working primarily with the news team, she helps cover the latest happenings across the MCU, the DCU, and Star Wars.  She also keeps her co-workers updated on the latest social media trends (partly against their will).
Charlotte graduated with an MA in Magazine Journalism in 2021 from City, University of London, but she's been covering entertainment, lifestyle, and the internet as a freelance journalist since 2020. Her previous bylines include The Independent, VICE, Stylist, Glamour, Metro.co.uk, and The Daily Dot, among others. Before The Digital Fix, she interned at Business Insider, and since joining the team, she has covered events like Comic-Con, London Film Festival, and Star Wars Celebration. Just don't ask her about Five Nights at Freddy's and the Bite of '87.