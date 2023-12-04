James Gunn is 99.9% done with the most important new DC movie’s script

Now that the strikes are over, James Gunn is moving full steam ahead with his relaunched DC slate. First up will be his reboot of the MAn of Steel, and he’s got a positive update.

The first part of his DCU movie slate is subtitled Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters, and will include five new movies and seven TV series. But there’s one DC movie that fans are especially excited for.

Superman: Legacy, which is set to feature David Corenswet’s debut as the DC character, seems to be moving along at the perfect pace. In fact, James Gunn revealing in a new post on Threads that the film’s script is”99.9% done,” which bodes well for it’s currently-scheduled release window of summer 2025.

“I’m always changing small things but it’s been essentially done since well before the strike,” Gunn told his followers. While there were concerns the Actors Strike would have delayed things, Superman Legacy has been confirmed to start filming in March 2024.

The superhero movie director also set the record straight about The Brave and the Bold. While rumors of a “leaked” cast circulated online, Gunn reminded fans that they shouldn’t believe everything they read on the weekend. “Of course it’s false,” he told the fan. “There isn’t even a script yet.”

