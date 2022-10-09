Wonder Woman 3 just got a huge update

Wonder Woman 3 just got a massive update, shared by the DC movie director Patty Jenkins. Jenkins is the director of the two new Wonder Woman movies. The first Wonder Woman movie, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, was met with huge critical acclaim and was a box-office hit. It was praised for its depiction of World War One, and for its inspiring optimism.

The second Wonder Woman superhero movie, which was set during the Cold War, proved to be less of a success. The movie was generally considered to not have lived up to the standard established in the first movie, but there were still aspects that audiences enjoyed. Since then, progress updates on Wonder Woman 3 have been sparse, and very little has been confirmed about the movie’s release date, plot, or cast.

Now, Jenkins has revealed a major update on Wonder Woman 3. Speaking at the Matera Film Festival (via Screen Rant), Jenkins told an audience that she was finished with the Wonder Woman script, having just wrapped up writing the final scene.

Jenkins said “There is a story that goes through these three different movies as a whole. But even now, I just wrote last week the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 and I thought, I might be interested to see what happens next. So you’ll never know.”

She then continued, reflecting on requests from the studio to generate ideas for future Wonder Woman action movies. She said “They have asked us to think of ways to do more and it accidentally happens. But you’ll never know. I have a lot of other films that I’m excited to do as well.”

So, not only is the Wonder Woman 3 script complete, but there could be more in the pipeline after that, too. The fact that Jenkins has finished the script could indicate that production could begin sooner rather than later. The movie will likely shoot in 2023, which means that Wonder Woman 3 might be coming out around 2024. Then, Jenkins may turn her attention to her delayed Star Wars movie – or that might have been scrapped altogether.

More more superhero fun, check out our guide to the best MCU movies.