The Batman is now streaming on HBO Max

If you’re in the US, you can now watch the latest Batman movie from the comfort of your own home. Matt Reeves’s The Batman is now available to stream on HBO Max, as part of the standard subscription fee.

Starring Robert Pattinson as the dark knight himself, The Batman tells a DCEU-adjacent story of Gotham City struggling with a new serial killer, The Riddler. Our hero, early in his career at this point, must follow clues and navigate Gotham’s underworld in order to find the culprit. Gruesome murders, gangsters, and lots of eccentric characters, in Gotham? Wild!

You might be thinking that’s a quick turnaround from theatres, and you’d be correct. The Batman opened in cinemas on March 4 – to strong reviews, not least from ourselves – and is now, less than two months later, streaming on a large platform. This is because of a 45-day gap Warner Bros has made standard for all its major action movies. After a film has been on the big screen for 45 days, it joins the library of HBO Max.

Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell fill out the supporting cast of The Batman. Matt Reeves co-wrote the script, with Peter Craig.

There are plenty of surprises to be found in the thriller movie, but one that’s been widely circulated is the appearance of a certain iconic Batman antagonist. They show up in a deleted scene that won’t be in the HBO Max cut, but has been posted on YouTube for after you’re done.

We’ll keep you informed on where UK fans can check out The Batman.