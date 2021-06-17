The Suicide Squad has post-credits scene confirms James Gunn

Bad news: it’s nearly August. However, the good news is The Suicide Squad is almost here. Directed by James Gunn, the part-reboot, part-sequel to the DCEU‘s dysfunctional team is only two months away, and the filmmaker’s been providing useful info.

For starters, we have the runtime. During a flurry of answers to various questions, Gunn responded to one fan’s recount of a dream about The Suicide Squad being two parts, with a simple “two hours and twelve minutes.” Simple, succinct, around the average length for a blockbuster in this day and age. Moving on, he threaded some other inquiries audiences tend to have in anticipation of movies like this.

The topic of post-credits scenes came up, and Gunn confirmed that, yes, The Suicide Squad will have at least one scene after the credits roll. Although commonplace in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not everyone outside Marvel Studios and Disney has carried on the practice, at least not to the same extent. Gunn’s credits sequences for both volumes of Guardians of the Galaxy are among the best in the MCU, and it’s nice to hear we can expect the same for his work at Warner Bros.

I hope this isn’t the most important question, as I think the movie itself is what matters most, but yes. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/hiieNqsJyK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 16, 2021

A sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad – that ‘The’ is doing a lot of work – Gunn’s film pits some old cast, and a whole lot of new, on a mission to destroy an old Nazi-era prison in Corto Maltese. Nothing goes according to plan, and eventually they end up facing Starro, a kaiju starfish.

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) from the original are being joined by Peacemaker (John Cena), the Thinker (Peter Capaldi), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Savant (Michael Rooker), and Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, among others. It’s one stacked cast.

The Suicide Squad is coming to theatres July 30, 2021 in UK, and August 6, 2021 in US. Here’s the best action movies to scratch that explosive itch.