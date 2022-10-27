Why Henry Cavill chose that Superman suit for Black Adam cameo

After what has been a rough few months for DC fans, with Batgirl being scrapped and further turmoil over at Warner Bros, things are starting to look up. James Gunn and Peter Safran have been hired to run DC movies, TV, and animation. And a certain red-and-blue suited superhero popped up in Black Adam. Now, Henry Cavill has spoken a bit more about how happy he is to be back as our Superman.

Cavill’s cameo was especially poignant because he chose the suit he wore in his first outing as the Kryptonian – in 2013’s Man of Steel. “I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit,” Cavill told Josh Horowitz’s at a live-taping of his Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“It was incredibly important to me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That [Man of Steel] is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear [that suit] again.” He ended on an especially hopeful note, which is fitting giving that that is what Superman represents; “There is such a bright future ahead for the character, and I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

While DC fans can be very divided, they are generally united in thinking that Man of Steel was a high-point for the DCEU. They have long been hoping for a follow-up which will give Cavill’s Superman the chance to be the main character in a solo film once more. There are rumours that Warner Bros are taking pitches from writers regarding a ‘Man of Steel 2.’

Speculation is already rife as to what a Man of Steel 2 might entail, and which DC villain or villains Supes might have to face. One option is Bizarro, and another is Brainiac. There are further fun villains such as Metallo and Parasite, who are also contenders. One major question will be whether Amy Adams can be tempted back into playing Lois Lane, as she was one of the best aspects of Man of Steel, but was under-used after that.

