James Gunn to be DC movies’ Kevin Feige

With the recent news that Walter Hamada was stepping down, Peter Safran and none other than James Gunn have been selected as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. DC Studios replaces DC Films, and will cover movies, TV, and animation. It has long been rumoured that David Zaslav was looking for a Kevin Feige-like figure who will run DC across all platforms. It looks as though he’s found this person – or people.

Gunn will focus on the creative side, while Safran will focus on business and production. According to THR; “Sources say the deal runs for four years and Gunn will be exclusive to DC. The goal is for them not just to be producers, but to truly function as executives, even as Gunn will occasionally hone a movie.” Gunn recently completed filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel.

Gunn has had his foot in the DC camp for a few years now, directing The Suicide Squad and TV series Peacemaker. After directing the first two Guardians movies in the MCU, he almost didn’t get to complete the third part of the trilogy, after being fired and re-hired.

“DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe,” said Zaslav in a statement.

“Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.”

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children,” Gunn and Safran said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved.”

“Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

Check out our guide to the best Batman actors and the best Batman villains.