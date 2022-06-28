Harley Quinn season 3 trailer is all about Poison Ivy romance

The trailer for the third season of DC animated series Harley Quinn is here and it’s all about Harley’s love story with Poison Ivy. It begins with Harley bringing Ivy a bag containing Suicide Squad’s Amanda Waller as a two-week anniversary present and only gets crazier from there. As Ivy says; “It’s fun, raunchy, and a little scary.” The trailer is set to Joan Jett’s ‘Bad Reputation,’ which couldn’t be more fitting.

The synopsis for season three is as follows; “The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy.”

It continues; “Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.” The couple even have a cute portmanteau name – awww, how sweet.

The trailer promises that season three will be “wetter, filthier, squishier, freakier, and creepier” than the previous seasons. Season two of Harley Quinn has a 100% positive review rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Kayley Cuoco has won praise for her performance as Harley Quinn, once again showing that animation can meet or exceed live-action when it comes to superheroes.

You can watch the trailer – which [be warned] is pure filth – below;

The third season of Harley Quinn premieres on HBO Max on July 28, 2023. If a month is too long to wait, check out our guide to the best animated series to binge in the meantime.