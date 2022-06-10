Twin Peaks singer Julee Cruise passes away at 65

Frequent David Lynch collaborator and singer Julee Cruise has passed away “on her own terms,” her husband has shared. Cruise is best known for the song Falling, which was the theme to Twin Peaks, as well as Mysteries of Love, which was used prominently in erotic thriller Blue Velvet.

Cruise appeared in all three versions of Lynch’s masterpiece, Twin Peaks. She appeared as a character in the original 1990s series, singing in the town’s bar, and in its movie spin-off Fire Walk With Me (1992). She also featured in Twin Peaks: The Return, Lynch’s third season of the show, in 2017. Her voice and presence were integral to the landscape Lynch created in his seminal work.

Cruise toured as a member of the B-52s in the 1990s, who had hits such as Love Shack. Her husband announced her passing by saying; “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace … I played her [B-52’s song] Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.”

Speaking of her work with Lynch, “Technically this music is so delicate that it’s a challenge just to sing it,” Cruise said in 1990 (via The Guardian). “But at the same time, it allows me to be more dramatic, more psychotic than if I were just singing ‘Oh, baby, baby’ into the microphone. Certain things you can’t overact while you’re singing. This, I can overact and get away with it. I can stylise it.”

Lynch’s movies include Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Dune, Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart and Mulholland Drive. He hasn’t released a feature film since 2006’s Inland Empire. He caused a stir this year, when everyone became convinced he had a secret film premiering at Cannes.

