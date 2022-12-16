Chris Jericho starring in pro wrestling horror movie

We’ve seen plenty of wrestlers make the jump from the wrestling ring to the big screen, like Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena. Well now, it’s Chris Jericho’s turn, and he’s going to star in a horror movie.

As a six-time world champion of WWE, and one time AEW world champion, Jericho knows a thing or two about putting on a good show. You might think he would prefer to stick to a sports movie, or keep it light with a comedy movie perhaps? Well, you’d be wrong. Jericho is going all out, bringing his love of wrestling to the horror genre.

Deadline reports the wrestler will star in Dark Match, a wrestling-themed horror about a mysterious cult.

Jericho will star alongside Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead), Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry. The project recently wrapped, too, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for it.

The writer and director, Lowell Dean said: “It’s been a blast filming in Edmonton and working every day with such a talented cast and crew. I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Dept.9 Studios and for the producer’s support in bringing Dark Match to life.”

If you like unusual horror movie hybrids like this one, check out our list of the best body horror movies, and the best Christmas horror movies.