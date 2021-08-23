Cowboy Bebop Netflix first look images show John Cho as Spike Spiegel, coming November 19

Netflix has released some first look images of its live-action adaptation of anime series Cowboy Bebop, and given us a release date. The stills show our characters in full costume for the sci-fi series.

John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda are playing the main human protagonists of the show, and across the pictures we have a decent look at each. Cho’s Spike Spiegel gets his own headshot, sporting the blue blazer and futuristic headphones, then Shakir’s Jet Black, and Pineda’s Faye Valentine join for a group shot. Don’t worry, Ein the corgi is there too, held on his leash by Faye. A third photo has Cho topless, liking tinkering with something or rather on the titular ship.

The premise of the series is Spike, Jet, and Faye are a small crew of bounty-hunters who travel the galaxy working odd jobs and trying to avoid capture. It’s a space-western in the year 2071, after we’ve moved away from the Earth onto space colonies, and it’s full of gun-slinging and high-octane adventures, but with plenty of melancholy too. The original anime by Shinichirō Watanabe is commonly regarded as one of the best TV series ever made, and this Netflix adaptation has quite a bit to live up to.

Christopher Yost, who co-wrote Thor: Ragnarok for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the writer, and he co-developed the series with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner. The main cast is rounded out by Alex Hassell as Spike’s arch-nemesis Vicious, and Elain Satine as Julia, an old flame of his.

See You Space Cowboy. Meet Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) in Cowboy Bebop. Premiering November 19 pic.twitter.com/7vRtZvYjYM — Netflix (@netflix) August 23, 2021

Netflix confirmed it would be hosting Cowboy Bebop in 2018, and the show was meant to be premiere in 2020. However, due to pandemic-related delays, it’s coming out later this year instead, premiering on November 19.