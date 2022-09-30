Community movie confirmed at long last by Joel McHale

Did someone say six seasons and a movie?! Seven years after Community, the smash hit comedy series ended its run after six seasons, it looks like our favourite Greendale alumni are finally fulfilling Abed’s prophecy, with streaming service Peacock confirming that a comedy movie was on the way after former cast member Joel McHale appeared to announce the comedy movie on his social media.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community‘s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” NBC Universal Television’s chairman of entertainment Susan Rovner said in a press release.

“We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

With Dan Harmon on board as director, Joel McHale, who starred as snarky lawyer Jeff Winger in the TV series is also confirmed to be returning along with Alison Brie (Annie), Danny Pudi (Abed), Jim Rash (Dean Pelton), Ken Jeong (Chang), and Gillian Jacobs (Britta). McHale will also act as an executive producer for this film.

Although Donald Glover (Troy) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley) weren’t confirmed to be reprising their roles in the official press release, it’s worth noting that McHale tagged them in his announcement post along with the rest of the cast. So, we’re still holding out hope that Troy and Abed may possibly reunite.

Two other former cast members who notably weren’t mentioned by Peacock or McHale — and presumably won’t be appearing in the movie — include Chevy Chase (Pierce), who was killed off in season 5, and Paget Brewster (Frankie Dart), who joined the main cast in its final season.

A release date for the film is yet to be confirmed. Let’s hope Peacock don’t Britta this up. Have a look at our guide to the best Netflix series while we wait.