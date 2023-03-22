Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar could become a reality

Scientists are getting closer to making science fiction movies such as the Christopher Nolan movie Interstellar a reality, because a physicist has proposed a mind-blowing experiment that could potentially create the first-ever traversable wormhole, meaning a real bridge across space-time.

Hatim Salih, a quantum physicist at the University of Bristol’s Quantum Engineering Technology Labs, has presented a potential roadmap toward achieving the long-sought goal of finding and observing a wormhole, or even creating one. Wormholes have only ever been theoretical until now. “The hope is that within the next three to four years, we will have built this thing​​,” he told Vice.

New ‘exchange-free quantum computers’ may be able to produce a traversable wormhole. Unlike fictional wormholes, the experimental version would not allow for instantaneously faster-than-light travel to distant locations. However, assuming the wormhole could be created, it could provide an opportunity to send signals, or objects, through a real bridge across space-time. Such a setup would enable scientists to probe our fundamental reality—and might even offer a kind of first-person account of the view from inside a real wormhole.

