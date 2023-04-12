Chris Evans avoids this comedy series “like the plague”

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are reunited for a third time (after Knives Out and The Gray Man) in the upcoming rom-com spy movie combo that is Ghosted. They are currently on the press tour, and part of that will see Ana de Armas hosting SNL on April 15. However, we are not likely to see her co-star Evans hosting any time soon, as Evans suffers from anxiety – something that he has openly discussed for some time now.

When asked by ET Canada what Evans would do if he was called upon for a cameo appearance in the legendary live comedy series (which has been running for nearly 50 years!) he responded; “Well, now a cameo I can handle. I’ve avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me.”

“To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great, that’s perfect. In and out… get your toes wet. But hosting, I tip my hat to her [de Armas]. She’s going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me.”

Evans insisted; “I’m not a funny person. Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person.” Um, those are some mean friends you’ve got there, Evans! Plus Evans has appeared in many comedy movies – not least of which is the hilarious Not Another Teen Movie.

Evans emphatically concluded; “I just know how I would feel… it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.”

So, we think that’s a pretty definitive ‘No’ on whether Evans will ever host SNL. Check out everything new on Apple TV Plus, which is where you can find Ghosted on April 21.