Sarah Michelle Gellar joined Teen Wolf spin-off because of Buffy

Since iconic fantasy series Buffy the Vampire Series ended in 2003, star Sarah Michelle Gellar has been offered ‘thousands’ of similar types of shows. For this reason, she almost immediately said no to Teen Wolf spin-off Wolf Pack. However, she ended up accepting a role in the upcoming series precisely because it reminded her of one of the best qualities of Buffy.

Speaking at the Paramount Plus TCA presentation [via Deadline], Gellar said; “I’ve been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to Wolf Pack]. When I read the script, it was the first time where my interest was so piqued.”

She continued; “One of the beauties of Buffy was the sort of metaphorical aspect of it. These real monsters were the metaphors for the horror of high school and to me, that’s what made the show so important and why it stands the test of time.” Gellar is also an executive producer of Wolf Pack. Teen Wolf was a successful show starring Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin and Dylan O’Brien that ran from 2011-2017.

“So when I read the script [for Wolf Pack], and I spoke to Jeff Davis, we discussed the issues he wanted to tackle – mainly anxiety and depression among children – specifically having to do with their use of devices and the lack of connectivity. It’s something that I think about all the time, and it’s so prominent.” Gellar has two children with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Gellar’s recent film roles include Clerks III and Do Revenge. Aside from Buffy, she’s best-known for teen movies I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, and Cruel Intentions and the family movie franchise Scooby-Doo.

Wolf Pack doesn’t currently have an exact start date, but it is expected to be before the end of 2022. While we wait for a release date, check out our guide to the best Netflix series.