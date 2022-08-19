Buffy, the Vampire Slayer reboot reportedly in “purgatory”

It’s been a long old century since 2018, and an awful lot has happened. While at the same time, we seem to have been stuck in a kind of purgatory since 2020 – and time has stopped. All the way back in 2018, a reboot of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series was mooted. But like the rest of us, it’s apparently on “pause.”

As well as the small matter of a global pandemic, since 2018, accusations have been made against Joss Whedon by Buffy actress Charisma Carpenter and others, which have tainted the brand somewhat. This is undoubtedly a contributing factor in why the reboot has been quietly shelved.

Reporter Lesley Goldberg recently told The Hollywood Reporter podcast; “To answer to whomever wrote enquiring about the status of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot that was announced or put in development back in 2018… executive producer Gail Berman recently told our colleague, and friend of the 5, Katie Kilkenny, that it is quote, ‘on pause’—which is industry speak for purgatory. So, make of that what you will.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently said that if there were to be a reboot, Euphoria and Spider-Man actress Zendaya would be her choice for the starring role. In March 2022, Gellar and the other stars of the show celebrated the 25th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Gellar said; “25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle….But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well.”

We’re currently living in an extremely saturated age of reboots, legacy sequels and the like, so perhaps it’s for the best that the Buffy reboot is in purgatory.

