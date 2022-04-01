Haley Joel Osment leads celebrity tributes to Bruce Willis

The news that Bruce Willis was “stepping back” from acting following an aphasia diagnosis sent shockwaves through Hollywood when it was announced. Now the great and good of Tinsel Town have come out to pay tribute to Willis.

Willis’s Sixth Sense co-star Haley Joel Osment led celebrity tributes to the retiring action movie star.  In an emotional Instagram post, Osment wrote how difficult it was to “find the words” to describe Willis but explained he felt compelled to show the level of esteem he holds Willis and his family.

“He’s a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century,” Osment continued. “I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come. I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with the courage and high spirits that have always defined them.”

John Travolta, who appeared alongside Willis in the cult thriller movie Pulp Fiction expressed a similar sentiment on Instagram. “Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking,” Travolta wrote. “Years later, he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you, Bruce.”

M. Night Shyamalan, who directed Willis in the Unbreakable trilogy, also sent love to the star and his family. “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis,” he tweeted. “I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid.”

The Razzies have also rescinded its Bruce Willis acting award following the announcement. “After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” a statement from The Razzies said. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”

While there has been an outpouring of well-intentioned love towards Willis, some commentators have pointed out that the actor hasn’t died.

Bree Davies probably best expressed the situation in a tweet. “Bruce Willis has a disability. He’s not dead,” she wrote. “It’s so weird to me how people are talking about him/his work in the past tense as if being a person with disabilities somehow means you’re not a person anymore.”

