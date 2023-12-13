Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher dies aged 61

Andre Braugher, best known for playing Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died after a short illness, his publicist has confirmed.

The 61-year-old, also known for his distinctive voice, played Captain Holt for all eight of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s seasons, with his deadpan line delivery making him the comedy series‘ breakout star alongside Andy Samberg.

In fact, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is widely considered to be one of the best TV series of all time, and that’s all down to Braugher’s pitch-perfect performance.

Several castmates of Braugher took to social media to pay tribute.

Terry Crews, who played Sergeant Terry Jeffords, wrote on Instagram: “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts.”

Dirk Blocker, who played Detective Michael Hitchcock, wrote: “Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him.”

It’s clear just how much Braugher touched the life of his co-stars. He will be sorely missed.