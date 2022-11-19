Brendan Fraser shares heartwarming Leonardo DiCaprio memory

Brendan Fraser has spoken about his reunion with Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of their new movie, and how it provoked a heartwarming memory. Fraser and DiCaprio are set to star in a movie together for the first time with the upcoming crime drama movie from Martin Scorsese titled Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon will star the two actors, alongside Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. It will be the next step in the so-called ‘Brenaissance’, which has been sparked off by the upcoming release of the The Whale. Fraser looks set to receive his first Oscar nomination for the movie, which will be a landmark moment for the actor after over a decade of uncertainty about the future of his career.

Now, in a conversation with GQ, Fraser has opened up about seeing DiCaprio on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon, which was the first time in which the actors had seen each other since their mid-teens. While discussing their reunion, the actor shared a sweet moment. He said “I just wanted to tell him, Hear, hear. [Your work on Gilbert Grape] was incredible. And he repeated that to me. He remembered me. He said: You were the only guy who didn’t treat me like a little kid. He volunteered that to me. That was meaningful.”

It’s not a huge surprise to hear that Leonardo DiCaprio had fond, warm memories of Fraser that he was keen to share on their meeting. That’s because Fraser is regularly described as one of nicest actors of his generation and a pleasure to work with. Still, having that confirmed by DiCaprio was clearly something that meant a lot to Fraser.

