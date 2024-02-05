This Breaking Bad star played a badass Star Trek character

This actor from the Breaking Bad cast not only appeared in one of the best TV series of all time, but also was a badass Star Trek character you may have forgot.

Considering how many actors in the Breaking Bad cast are incredible talents seen across some of the best movies and best TV series of all time, it’s no shock they pop up where you least expect them to, even in Star Trek series.

 

One of Breaking Bad‘s most memorable characters has also appeared in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, a spin-off of The Next Generation set on a space station orbiting a planet named Bajor.

That character belonged to one Jonathan Banks, and as for which Star Trek captains or Star Trek ships he came into contact with, we’ll have to travel back to Deep Space Nine season 1 in the Star Trek timeline for the answers.

Banks guest starred as Shel-La in the episode ‘Battle Lines’ — a warrior stuck in a prison colony where nobody can die because of nanobots. Towards the end of the episode, Shel-La asks Starfleet to give the prisoners their mortality back so they can finally pass on.

In the 90s, this is one of Banks’ earlier credits, before he starred in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul with Bob Odenkirk.

