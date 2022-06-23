Brad Pitt says he’s on the “last leg” of his acting career, may retire

Brad Pitt, despite being a seasoned star and 58 years old, is still going strong in Hollywood as a top-notch leading man. The actor recently starred in the delightful rom-com The Lost City, is set to front the upcoming action movie Bullet Train, and will appear opposite Margot Robbie in Babylon in 2023. However, despite his career in front of the camera seemingly still in full swing, Pitt has come forward to say that he may be hanging up his acting hat soon.

That’s right, for all of you hopefuls that were rooting for a Brad Pitt resurgence, it is bad news, I am afraid. In an interview with GQ magazine, Pitt revealed that we may see him in fewer roles in the upcoming years, as he considers his career in acting nearing its end. “I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt explained, “this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

While acting may not be in Pitt’s future plans, his continued work as a producer for his Plan B production company will keep him in the industry. Some of the upcoming films the star is set to produce include the biopic Blonde with Ana de Armas cast as Marilyn Monroe, and the horror movie Black Hole.

When Pitt does indeed choose to retire from his acting gig, director Quentin Tarantino, who has previously worked with the actor on films such as Once upon a Time in Hollywood, and Inglourious Basterds, told GQ that the world will be losing “one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars.”

“It’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing star shine,” he explained.

“I noticed it when we were doing Inglourious Basterds. When Brad was in the shot, I didn’t feel like I was looking through the viewfinder of the camera. I felt like I was watching a movie. Just his presence in the four walls of the frame created that impression.”

Fans can next see Pitt on the big screen in Bullet Train, which races into theatres on August 5, 2022.