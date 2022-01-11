Bob’s Burgers movie trailer welcomes the Belcher family to the big screen

The first trailer for the Bob’s Burgers movie has been released, teasing an epic family movie based on the animated series. For this epic feature-length outing, the Belcher family compete with all manner of obstacles to keep their restaurant afloat.

We open on delicious clips of live-action burgers being cooked, before switching to the bright colours of the TV series. Linda and Bob are working a food stall, and she’s got some creative ideas for advertising. We get an incredible montage of Tina, Gene, and Louisa partaking in various subplots, before the problem is revealed: a sinkhole is blocking access to their eating establishment. The horror!

Aliens, robots, heavy metal, and the FBI all play a part in the aftermath. This is the Belcher family, and nothing can ever truly be simply for the humble owners and staff of Bob’s Burgers. It all looks very appropriate for a jump to the big screen, complete with grandiose trailer music. At the end, we get Linda explaining her marketing strategy, bringing it all right back down to everyone just trying to sell some burgers.

You can check out the trailer below – the picture has been in development since 2017, and it looks worth the wait.

The official synopsis reads: “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman are directing the adventure movie, from a script by Bouchard and Nora Smith. Many of the original voice cast, such as Kristen Schaal, H Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, are reprising their roles.

Bob’s Burgers has also been renewed through season 13. The Bob’s Burgers movie comes to theatres on May 27.