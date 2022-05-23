Can I stream The Bob’s Burgers movie? Do you like burgers, moustaches, and catchy songs about burgers and moustaches? If you answered ‘yes’, then you need to check out The Bob’s Burgers Movie a big-screen version of your favourite adult animated series that isn’t The Simpsons, South Park, or Family Guy.

Directed by Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, the animated movie sees the Belchers struggling to survive the summer when a water leak causes a sinkhole to open up right outside their burger restaurant. Linda (John Roberts) and Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) do what they can to keep things ticking over, but it’s the kids’ ( Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, and Kristen Schaal) big adventure that may actually hold the secret to saving the diner.

Bobs Burgers fans have been waiting for this film now for more than two years, and it’s finally here. But how do you watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie? Well, don’t you worry. We’ve broken down exactly where you can catch the Belcher’s big-screen adventure.

when is The Bob’s Burgers movie in cinemas?

The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be released in cinemas in both the UK and the US on May 27. It’s been a long road to the silver screen for the Belcher Family.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie was first announced in 2017, and Fox Studios planned on releasing it in 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic meant that was impossible, and the film was delayed to April 9, 2021. However, concerns over the willingness of audiences to return to theatres aw it pushed back again to its current release date.

Can I stream The Bob’s Burgers movie?

Unfortuantely no. If you want to see Bob, Linda, and the kids’ big-screen adventure, you will have to go to the cinema. As of April 2022, we don’t know when it will arrive on digital, but we can probably make an educated guess about which streaming service you’ll be able to watch it on.

The Bob’s Burgers TV series streams on Hulu in the US and on Star (through Disney Plus) in the UK. We think it’s a safe bet then to say that when the movie does come to streaming, it’ll come to those platforms.