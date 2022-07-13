Black Mirror season 6 cast includes Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett

The cast for the sixth season of Black Mirror has been revealed by Variety, and it includes Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Kate Mara and Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez. It is believed that it is currently in production, and we don’t yet know when it will be ready for release – but it’s most likely to be in 2023.

Black Mirror is a science fiction anthology series created in 2011 by Charlie Brooker and it started out with a mostly British cast, before increasingly famous American actors wanted to be involved. Many well-known actors had early roles in Black Mirror – including Daniel Kaluuya, who was in the very first season. The most recent Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker, also appeared in the first season. Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter in the MCU) and Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux in Star Wars) appeared in the second season.

Hollywood actors who have been involved in the series include Jon Hamm, Bryce Dallas Howard, Wyatt Russell, Mackenzie Davis, Jesse Plemons, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Miley Cyrus. A special interactive episode called Bandersnatch starring Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter was aired in 2018, and season five aired in June 2019.

Aaron Paul already appeared in the season four episode USS Callister, and its unusual for actors to return – presumably he will have a bigger role this time. He is now one of the stars of Westworld – another sci-fi dystopia series. Josh Hartnett starred in Gothic horror series Penny Dreadful from 2014-2016, and was in Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man (2021). His next Guy Ritchie movie Operation Fortune is supposed to have a 2022 release date, but we don’t know when.

Zazie Beetz is known for Atlanta, The Joker, The Harder They Fall and Deadpool. Paapa Essiedu is known for TV shows I May Destroy You and Gangs of London. Kate Mara is probably best-known for the Fantastic Four reboot in 2015, as well as The Martian, and TV show The Teacher.

While we wait for more news on Black Mirror, check out our guide to the best sci-fi series.