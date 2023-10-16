Best Black Friday headphone deals 2023

Once the sales start, you’ll be able to find all of the best Black Friday headphones deals here, together in one place. If you’ve been meaning to grab a pair of headphones to enhance your movie-viewing experience (or just to replace an old pair) you’ve come to the right place.

The best headphones are usually going to come with a hefty price tag. That’s why it’s important to take advantage of the Black Friday entertainment deals and grab one while they’re available at a discounted rate. If you shop wisely.

Of course, Black Friday has not yet begun. We’ll list the Black Friday deals here once they become available, but in the meantime, here are some other headphone deals that are worth checking out.

What are the best Black Friday deals for 2023?

Our squad of elite deal-hunting goblins has been gathering Black Friday deals for years. Of course, during that time, we've come to recognize which retailers tend to do the most noteworthy sales.

Amazon

It’s no surprise that Amazon, most people’s first thought when anyone mentions e-commerce, is one of the giants of Black Friday. They tend to have a very large selection of headphones available at a cut-price rate. They usually do early deals and have a Black Friday hub that allows you to easily narrow down the deals based on product types, including plenty of headphones.

Best Buy

Best Buy is another retailer that goes all in on Black Friday. Last year, they started offering early Black Friday deals from October all the way through to Cyber Monday. This is one to keep a close eye on. Not only do they include a lot of headphones in their sales, but they tend to do particularly generous discounts which only appear for a very short period of time.

Walmart

Another giant of the e-commerce world, Walmart also gets in on the Black Friday action in a big way. They are, admittedly, a little more reserved than some of their competitors, in that they tend to save the deals until only a few days before Black Friday itself, rather than running them all through November and even a bit of October like Amazon and Best Buy. That doesn’t mean they won’t give you a great bargain though.

Bose

Bose is a business leader in the headphone world, and you can count on them to go all-in for Black Friday. Last year, there were premium headphones going at a 50% reduction. They’re worth checking out on the day itself, throughout the weekend, and on Cyber Monday too. They’ll be rolling out new discounts throughout the weekend.

Skullcandy

Another giant of the headphone world, you’ll also want to keep an eye on Skullcandy during Black Friday season. Based on previous years, we’ve seen that they tend to get started with deals around mid-November, so not quite as early as some of the others, but that’s still plenty of time for you to nab a bargain or two.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year Black Friday will take place on November 24, with the majority of sales expected to run on through November 25 and 26 too, filling the whole weekend. Then November 27 will be the date of Cyber Monday, which will usher in a new range of sales. Keep in mind that more and more retailers are offering early Black Friday sales all the way through November.

Are headphones cheaper on Black Friday?

Absolutely. The Black Friday sales are so vast that just about everything is available at a discount price, but headphones in particular seem to be one of the types of products that are most commonly discounted during this time of year.

How expensive should headphones be?

When shopping online, you’ll find quite an enormous range of headphone prices. It can be hard to know what’s a reasonable price for a decent pair. We recommend using $50 (£40) as a middle-of-the-road yardstick. You can go a bit lower and still get something good (though too low is probably sub-par) and there are definitely more expensive luxury choices too.

Of course, during Black Friday season, you’ll get things at a much lower price than usual. Apply the benchmark above to each headphones’ original price, and that will help you to see what sort of quality you’re likely to get.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

