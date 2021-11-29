Save 67% off this LG GX soundbar this Cyber Monday

You’ve got the TV, the 4k Blu-Ray player, and all the streaming services you want. There’s only one thing missing now from your home theatre set-up, a state of the art sound system. Luckily for you, it’s Cyber Monday, and there are plenty of deals around for savvy consumers to take advantage of.

Take this LG GX soundbar from Crutchfield. Normally it retails for nearly $1,000, but today you can get a huge 67% discount on it. That means you can snap it up for just $596.99. What are you getting for your dollar? Well, you’d be the proud owner of an ultra-thin soundbar that uses built-in Meridian Technology that creates a wide and deep sound field.

The soundbar plays high-res files up to 24-bit/192kHz and boasts AI Room Calibration that will automatically adjust the sound to suit the characteristics of your room. Not only that, its AI Sound Pro will analyse what you’re watching and adjust audio settings in real-time to make sure the sound on whatever TV series or movie you’re watching is pitch-perfect.

LG GX Soundbar

$996.99 $596.99 Buy Now

