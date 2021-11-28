Save up to 35% on Iron Man, Ant-Man, and War Machine MCU replica helmets

Represent your favourite heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with these replica helmets from Hasbro, all over 25% off at Zavvi US now. Iron Man is 33% off, Ant-Man is 27% off, and War Machine is 35% off, each offering a neat display item or great cosplay accessory.

The helmets, part of the Marvel Legends range, look and feel the part, with great attention to detail on all the grooves, rivets, and curves from their action movie equivalent. The War Machine and Iron Man masks feature detachable face-plates that can be folded up, convenient for grabbing a snack while you’re rocking your armour. All three can be worn at multiple sizes, so (almost) any adult head can make use of them for costume purposes.

Sound effects from the equivalent movies are built-in, as well as LEDs for the eyes, making them accurate to your favourite MCU blockbusters. The interiors maintain the look of having been sculpted by a tech genius in his lab, full of various pieces of scrap melded together. Even without wearing them, they’d make a quality centre-piece in any collection.

You can check out the Iron Man helmet here, the Ant-Man helmet here, and the War Machine helmet here.

Marvel Legends Iron Man helmet Marvel Legends Iron Man helmet Zavvi $164.99 $136.99 Buy Now Marvel Legends Ant-Man helmet Marvel Legends Ant-Man helmet Zavvi $136.99 $95.99 Buy Now

Marvel Legends War Machine helmet Marvel Legends War Machine helmet Zavvi $147.99 $95.99 Buy now Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

These deals are subject to availability, and while stocks last, so if you’re considering them, don’t hesitate. For more deals from across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, check out the best entertainment deals, best TV deals, and best headphone deals.

