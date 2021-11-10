Amazon Fire TV Stick is now half price in early Black Friday sales

Looking to revolutionise your home entertainment setup? Want easy access to all your favourite streaming apps? Well, then it sounds like you need an Amazon Fire TV Stick. All you need to do is plug it into your TV and then BOOM – no, that’s not the sound of the TV blowing up, it’s the sound of instant satisfaction, with Netflix, Disney Plus, HBOMax, YouTube and a long list of other streaming services viewable through your television. Now would be an excellent time to buy one too, because Amazon are currently selling them at just $24.99, saving you a whopping 50%.

Of course, it’s not just about the streaming services (though, they’re pretty great on their own). With the Fire TV stick, you’ll also be able to enjoy all the features of Alexa. You can ask Alexa any of your burning questions, and it’ll answer them (no matter how daft), and it can even help out with your smart home set up, allowing you to control your lighting, heating and everything else with just a simple voice command. Once you’ve used it for a while, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it.

The Alexa Fire TV Stick is compatible with 4K and HD TVs, enabling you to enjoy heaps of great content in the highest possible quality. You can also watch live television through it, so it works well as a hub for all your television and movie needs. On top of all that, it runs loads of music-streaming services, so it really has you covered for all things entertainment-related.

Know somebody who hasn’t been the same since Netflix discontinued support for the Nintendo Wii? Or someone who’s still using a (gulp) DVD subscription service? You could open their eyes to a whole new world of fun if you were to gift them the Alexa Fire TV Stick this holiday season. It’s been intentionally designed with convenience in mind and it takes only a very short time to get set up. You can buy it outright at 50% off, or with a two-year protection plan at 45% off, or even bundled with some handy accessories at 30% off.

Be sure to act fast, though. Black Friday deals are notorious for their short life spans, so it’s best to err on the side of caution and grab your Fire Stick while it’s cheap. Check out our Black Friday entertainment deals guide for more great bargains like this one.