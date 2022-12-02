Vince Vaughn has an idea for Dodgeball 2, and Ben Stiller is keen

It looks like Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller might be dodging, ducking, dipping, diving and er, dodging again on their way to making a Dodgeball sequel happen. Speaking at a recent premiere, Vince Vaughn gave fans hope that a sequel to the beloved 2004 comedy movie might be going ahead.

Dodgeball came out of the 2000s comedy boom that surrounded directors Judd Apatow, Adam McKay, and Todd Phillips. There was a group of actors dubbed the ‘Frat Pack’ that included Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, Seth Rogen – as well as Vaughn and Stiller. While both Anchorman and Zoolander have had sequels, fan-favourite sports movie Dodgeball hasn’t had one…yet.

The director of Dodgeball, Rawson Marshall Thurber, has gone on to make action blockbusters starring Dwayne Johnson – Skyscraper and Red Notice. But we’re sure Vaughn and Stiller could tempt him back to comedy with Dodgeball 2 – who could say no to that? “They’ve always talked about these things forever and I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we’ll see where it goes,” Vaughn told The Hollywood Reporter.

Vaughn continued; “I think Ben [Stiller] is open to doing it, I think he’s in the same boat as me actually which is if it’s a really fun and great idea then that’s fun, but if it’s just something to go do it again then why?”

“You would just want to make sure going into Dodgeball that it feels like a nice continuation and a story that could stand on its own,” Vaughn continued. “I think for all of us – if it feels right and it’s funny – it would be something to go back to, and if it’s not, it’s just another idea getting kicked around.”

We'll have to wait and see, with baited breath, whether Dodgeball 2 comes to fruition.