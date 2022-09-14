Barry season 4 could be the last, teases star

Barry season 3 was another huge hit with audiences and critics alike, but according to one star of the dark comedy series, the HBO original’s upcoming fourth season may well be its last.

Barry follows the former hitman Barry Berkman, who tries to turn away from his life of crime to become an actor. Winkler plays Gene Cousineau, the leader of an acting class Barry joins and the unwitting driving force behind him giving up his life as a hitman. The relationship between Gene and Barry became increasingly complicated after Gene discovered Barry had murdered his former lover, Janice, and it’s unclear where season 4 will take the former friends next as Barry continues to spiral.

For his role as Gene Cousineau in Barry season 1, Winkler won a Primetime Emmy, with the TV series receiving 44 Emmy nominations in total since season 1 debuted in 2018. However, all good things must come to an end, and when asked by a Variety reporter how many seasons he think Barry will have, Winkler seemed fairly certain that the drama series would end with season 4.

“Bill and Alec [Berg] never try and stretch,” Winkler said. He added that while he “doesn’t mind” showrunners who try and “stretch” a series in order to make it better, he doesn’t think Hader and Berg, who act as co-showrunners on the series “want to push it.”

Henry Winkler on why #Barry will only go on for 4 Seasons | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/ABFi8sRxpg — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2022

Fortunately, we probably don’t have very long to wait for season 4, as Hader revealed to Seth Meyers back in January that season 4 of Barry was written during season 3’s pandemic-induced production break. “Season 3 is completely written and ready to go, and then during this time we actually went and wrote season 4, so we have both of those done,” he said.

