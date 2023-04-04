Barbie trailer shows that Margot Robbie’s life in plastic is fantastic

One of the most highly-anticipated new movies of the year finally has a full-length trailer and it’s abundantly clear that it’s always fun, fun, fun in Barbie’s World! Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has an absolutely stacked cast, led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. However, they are far from the only Barbies and Kens – there are whole armies of them.

The trailer for the new comedy movie starts with Robbie’s Barbie greeting other Barbies (including Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, and Issa Rae) on a very colourful and idyllic looking beach. Gosling’s Ken also greets her, before being rudely interrupted by another Ken played by Simu Liu, who Gosling cleary sees as a rival.

It’s clear that Barbie ends up in the “real world” somehow at some point, as there’s a shot of her entering the office of Will Ferrell, who plays the CEO of Mattel – the toy company that makes Barbie. Robbie’s Barbie takes her pink convertible to the real world, only to find a stowaway – Gosling’s Ken – in the back, but it’s OK because he’s brought his trusty rollerblades.

The trailer ends with Gosling’s Ken and Liu’s Ken having a “beach off” surrounded by other members of the cast including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, and Michael Cera – who apparently is a rare Ken whose name is actually Allan.

Elsewhere in the stacked cast are Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, and Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie. Emerald Fennell also plays a rare pregnant ‘Barbie’ named Midge. Barbie is just one of a current trend of movies based on famous products – we’ve already had Tetris this year, then there’s Air (based on Nike Air Jordans), Blackberry, and Flamin’ Hot (based on Cheetos) still to come.

