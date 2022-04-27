Margot Robbie’s Barbie gets release date and first look

The eagerly anticipated Barbie movie finally has a release date, and we’ve got our first look at Margot Robbie as the world’s most famous doll. At the 2022 CinemaCon in Vegas, Warner Bros announced that the family movie will hit theatres on July 21, 2023.

Along with the release date, Warner Bros also gave us our first look at Robbie as Barbie, sharing a picture of her in character behind the wheel of a pink convertible and looking delighted. The studio is clearly feeling very confident about the film as it’s opening against Warner’s old mate Christopher Nolan’s new war movie Oppenheimer.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Noah Baumbach, the Barbie movie is the first time the iconic doll has been adapted to live-action. Robbie will be joined by an all-star cast including Ryan Gosling (who’s playing Ken), Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Hari Nef, among many others. Robbie will also serve as the film’s producer.

While exact details about the film are unknown, we know Robbie hopes the film subverts expectations.

COME ON BARBIE LET'S GO PARTY! pic.twitter.com/YBe1lLpjTz — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) April 27, 2022

“We like the things that feel a little left of centre,” Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter. “Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.'”

