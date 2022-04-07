Netflix’s Last Airbender series looking to cast Avatar Kuruk

Netflix‘s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series could be shaking up the running order of its source material. A casting call suggests Kuruk, a former Water Avatar in the animated series, will make an appearance.

The notice was spotted by Knife Edge Media, who provides the full advertised role. “Character is male, 30s to 40s, of Indigenous descent,” the description reads. “A legendary warrior from the past, he appears as a spirit to deliver a warning to the tribe about the consequences of losing the coming battle. He has a soulful and melancholy demeanor, the result of losing the love of his life during a past war.”

The character is dubbed Dakota, and the person will be a recurring guest who has two episodes in the first season. Being Indigenous, from the past, and appearing as a spirit all point towards Kuruk, the Water Avatar before Aang, who occasionally pops up to give his successor advice. His role here sounds considerably expanded from what we saw of him in the animated version, where he was very much cursory character.

Mention of a “coming battle” is curious, too. It’s likely this will be the siege by the Fire Nation on the Northern Water Tribe, a skirmish that closes the first season. Kuruk doesn’t actually show up until season 2, but a rewrite for this remake might have the ancestors play a bigger part.

This would fit with the previous reveal that Avatar Kyoshi has been added to the cast. Ancestry has always been a major theme in the universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and the live-action remake could be doubling-down on that.

Albert Kim has developed this iteration, with Gordon Cormier as Aang, and Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, his best friend. We don’t know when the show will premiere, but it’s filming now, so we should get updates soon. For now, have a gander at the best fantasy movies.