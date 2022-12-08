Attack on Titan creator wanted anime series to make change he regrets

The anime series version of Attack on Titan will be coming to an end in 2023, and the manga that it’s based on ended its run in 2021. The creator of the manga, Hajime Isayama, has just attended a panel at Anime NYC and spoken about a request he made to the team making the anime, which he later regretted.

Isayama said that he wanted the anime team to improve the 3D manoeuvre gear. “One example, I can think of is when Attack on Titan became an anime series,” Isayama began. “When they introduced the vertical manoeuvering equipment, I wanted the design to be more improved by the time it became an anime. That was a request that I had put to the anime team.”

But it was a request that Isayama later felt bad about, “Later I realized that was a very difficult request that I had put in and I felt really bad later.” If there’s one thing the anime grabbed people’s attention with early on, it was the manoeuvre gear. So, it all worked out in the end.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 will focus on Paradis and Marley ending their war, one way or the other. Thanks to Eren, the Rumbling has started, giving him a huge army of Titans courtesy of those dormant in Paradis to attack Marley. The Survey Corps, led by Mikasa, have vowed to stop him wiping out the opposing city.

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan had to cram an awful lot of remaining story from the manga into its episodes. It was initially supposed to be a two-part finale, but then it was announced that a third part would be coming in 2023.

It was also announced a few months ago that “the manga Attack on Titan by Hajime Isayama will be turned into a stage musical!” coming to Japan in January 2023.

