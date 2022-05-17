Titans star turned down Arrowverse crossover

Titans star Brenton Thwaites, who plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing, has been speaking to the Cosmic Circus at Motor City Comic Con about why he didn’t film new material for the Arrowverse crossover – Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Speaking on a panel, Thwaites said; “I actually decided not to do that. I mean I know that my image is in it. But I declined because…we’re creatively a different show, and I’m very proud of Titans. You know, all of the people involved. And to just bring in another show and crossover and say, let our characters we’ve developed and we’ve brought to the screen, the costumes we’ve designed, the relationships that we’ve developed, the emotional arcs and journeys that we’ve gone on…”

“It’s not better or worse, it’s just different, unique. And I find it’s creatively a little bit of an attention grab, I think, to crossover if it doesn’t really support both storylines. If it does, great. If the stories are really enriched and kind of drawn out and follows this wonderful arc that interweaves with the other then fantastic. But if it’s really just for a cross-promotional thing then it feels funny to be a part of it.”

He later elaborated; “If you crossover to a different show, they treat it like a different job, and you gotta fly to that place. I feel like… you get a choice, right? You get a choice to read the script, to study the project and to be a part of what you want to be a part of; and uh… it was just not something that I wanted to do at the time.”

“I mean, whether I believed that it should cross over or not, it’s not really beside the point, I just think that…Titans is such a unique show, the way it looks, the way it feels, the characters, and I selfishly want to preserve, you know, the uniqueness of that.”

It comes as something of a surprise that this was a choice Thwaites was allowed to make and not something he was contractually obliged to do, but this could be because Titans is a HBO Max Original, and doesn’t come from The CW like most of the other Arrowverse shows.

A fourth season of Titans is on the way, but we don't yet know when.