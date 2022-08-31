Melissa Benoist could return to the Arrowverse in Superman and Lois

If you’ve not been keeping abreast of the Arrowverse in recent years, it’s easy to get confused. So let us – speedily – bring you up to speed. Before the pandemic, The CW had five different Arrowverse shows happening, such as Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. In 2020, the Crisis on Infinite Earths special gave them a ‘soft reboot,’ meaning that they were all set in the same universe – known as Earth Prime.

The CW has since cancelled a number of Arrowverse shows, such as Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. The Flash is also set to come to an end in season 9. Superman & Lois is safe for now, but the season two finale revealed that it isn’t actually set on Earth Prime, which is why there hasn’t been much reference to other DC characters in the show.

It was initially conceived as a Supergirl spin-off, but then the show proceeded to ignore any connection to the popular series that starred Melissa Benoist. Supergirl came to an end in November 2021, but fans are still hoping to see Benoist pop up in a cameo or two.

Speaking at FanExpo Canada, Tyler Hoechlin (Superman) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois) were asked about Benoist, and Tulloch responded; “We have not heard that rumour about her coming on the show. She has expressed interest to me in doing it, and I know that we would love to work with her again and Grant [Gustin] and everyone else. I just don’t know…ever since we started the show, COVID has been a reality which is why we haven’t done any of the crossovers or anything like that, so we just can’t speak to whether or not that’s feasible.”

Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing has confirmed in numerous interviews that if Kara (Supergirl) were to show up one day, it would be a new take on the character with a different backstory. However, Helbing never specified if that meant another actress would be cast or if they left the door open for Benoist to show up as that world’s Supergirl.

The future of DC characters on The CW is probably as up-in-the-air as it is for DC characters on HBO Max, so we don’t know how long any of these shows will be around.

