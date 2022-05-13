Gotham Knights TV series moving ahead at the CW

The crazy world of the CW and its Arrowverse that is very definitely not linked to the DCEU continues to expand and become even more confusing, as a new Gotham Knights TV series gets the greenlight, per Deadline. The series will focus on a band of superheroes who assemble in the wake of Batman’s death in Gotham City, to clear their name and find out the real culprit behind the takedown of the Caped Crusader.

This is not to be confused with the new video game by the same name, and also not to be confused with the run of comic books published by DC between 2000 and 2006. The Gotham Knights TV show will reportedly have its own take on the Batman storyline. Confused yet?

After what looks like a successful pilot episode, the CW has ordered a full season of Gotham Knights. This announcement comes in the wake of the CW cancelling a whole host of its more established shows, including Batwoman. Looks like the CW was just clearing out some space to make way for new content.

Gotham Knights stars Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, an adopted son of Bruce Wayne who leads the mission to gather the offspring of various Batman villains and get to the bottom of his father’s death. Of course, with Gotham’s greatest hero gone, there’s going to be a hell of a lot of crime to take care of, too.

The show also stars Misha Collins, who you may recognise from Supernatural. Collins will play Harvey Dent, or a version of that character at least, though his place in the Batman timeline may be very different from what we have come to know from the Batman movies. It remains to be seen whether Two-Face will play a part in the Harvey Dent storyline.

Gotham Knights will be written and executive produced by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams, who actually worked on the cancelled Batwoman project for the network previously. The move comes in the wake of a big overhaul for DC television properties, with Warner Bros Discovery looking to finally make a success of the DC movie and TV world.