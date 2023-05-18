Schwarzenegger gives disappointing update on long-awaited comedy movie

Legacy sequels of movies from the 80s and 90s have been all the rage in recent years. Eddie Murphy brought out Coming to America 2 and is now working on Beverly Hills Cop 4. We’ve had Dumb and Dumber To, Jumanji 2 and 3, Hocus Pocus 2, and Bill & Ted Face the Music – just to name a few. And that’s not to mention the blockbuster movies such as Mad Max Fury Road, The Matrix Resurrections and Top Gun Maverick.

One that has been rumored for some time is a follow up to the 1988 comedy movie Twins starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, called Triplets. Original director Ivan Reitman had intended to direct Triplets, but he sadly passed away in February 2022, aged 75.

Reitman’s son Jason has been doing his own legacy sequel work on his father’s movies – with Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and its follow up. But in a new interview, Arnold Schwarzenegger says (and he doesn’t pull his punches) that Jason Reitman has no interest in pursuing Triplets.

Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter; “Jason Reitman fucked it up! Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died. His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, ‘I never liked the idea’ and put a hold on it. I’m developing another movie with Danny; he’s so much fun to work with and so talented.”

Both Schwarzenegger and DeVito are keeping busy, despite their disappointment. Schwarzenegger has a comedy spy series coming to Netflix as well as a documentary and DeVito is an important part of the comedy series Always Sunny in Philadelphia and he has a role in the upcoming scary movie for kids Haunted Mansion.

