Headphones upwards of 40% off for Amazon Prime Day

Sometimes, a bit of alone time with your favourite movie or album is all you need in the world. It’s Amazon Prime Day, and that means there’s some great reductions on headphones for you to take advantage of.

Don’t underestimate the power of a decent set of earphones. Paired with the best TVs, or best projectors, you can get a clarity of sound that completely enhances the best movies, all without bothering any of your housemates. Whatever the living arrangement, they make the viewing experience a private one, deepening the connection between you and your favourite flicks.

Whether you want to absorb the thrills of the best adventure movies, or soak in the atmosphere of the best horror movies, or feel just that little bit closer to the magical worlds of the best animated movies, we’ve listed the best headphones Prime Day deals for doing just that. Not that you will need an Amazon Prime membership to get access to these offers, and aside from the reductions themselves, you get same day delivery, and a wealth of TV and movies courtesy of the Amazon Prime streaming service.

These are the best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day:

$100 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

These Bose headphones give you Bose’s typically high quality sound, and strong noise reduction, currently for over 25% off, bringing them down to $249, rather than the usual $349. The noise cancellation is good for listening at home, as well as when you’re commuting or travelling, and enhanced Google Assistant functionality with a microphone means you can use these any hour of the day.

45% off the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones

Another Amazon US deal here, these Jabra Elite headphones at almost half-off are a great investment, now less than $140. SmartSound audio technology shifts balance of what you’re listening to, to match background noise levels, and eight built-in microphones make sure you’re hear in voice calls. 36 hour battery life makes them extremely useful for home and travel.

40% off the Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones

Over on Amazon UK, you won’t find many deals better than this pair of Sennheiser headphones, down to £89 from £159. These have dynamic range of sound, and codec support for some of the highest-quality audio codecs, to suit any budding audiophile. Strong 30 hours of battery life is makes them good for a marathon or two, and a virtual assistant button for functionality with Siri and Google Assistant.

40% off the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones

Another Amazon UK deal, nearly half-off on these Sony headphones is one of the best discounts on offer – just below £200, when they’re normally £330. Sony’s noise cancellation tech is among the very best in the audio space, truly wrapping you in sound. These headphones have 30 hours battery, and are quick-charging, to make sure you’re never long without them, and there’s support for Google Assistant and Alexa, for maximum convenience.

40% off the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones

One last deal on Amazon UK, and these Bose 700 headphones are ideal for multipurpose use, going for a neat £210, as opposed to their usual £346. Featuring 11 levels of noise control, you can choose whether you want to be more aware of your surroundings, or shut the world out. Four integrated microphones help capture your voice in any setting, and it’s optimised for Alexa and Google Assistant, to manage all your apps and requirements.