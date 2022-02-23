Chris Pine’s new thriller movie All the Old Knives coming to Prime Video in April

Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton’s new action thriller movie All the Old Knives is coming to Prime Video on April 8, as well as appearing some select theatres. We’re expecting there to be an official trailer next week. It’s based on a book by Olen Steinhauer and directed by Janus Metz (Borg vs McEnroe).

The official synopsis is as follows; “When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton).”

It continues; “The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal. Directed by acclaimed Danish director Janus Metz and written by Olen Steinhauer, the film also stars Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) and Jonathan Pryce (Brazil).”

It sounds as though the film will have a flashback structure, as the IMDb synopsis states; “Two CIA operatives and former lovers reunite in idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea (in Northern California) to re-examine a mission six years before in Vienna where a fellow agent may have been compromised.”

Chris Pine is known for Unstoppable, This Means War, Into the Woods, Hell or High Water and the Wonder Woman movies. He was recently surprised to learn that there is going to be a fourth Star Trek movie, in which he’ll presumably be returning as Captain Kirk. Thandiwe Newton is known for ER, 2012, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Westworld.

While we wait to find out more about CIA agents Pine and Newton, check out our guide to the best spy movies.