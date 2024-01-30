Al Pacino explains why his best ’80s movie is loved by rappers

Al Pacino has one of the most glittering careers of an actor, having starred in the best movies of all time. This is the thriller movie he says rappers adore.

Al Pacino in Heat
James Osborne's Avatar

Published:

Al Pacino 

Al Pacino is a legend, no question about it. Regarded as one of the best actors of his generation, Pacino has starred in the best movies of all time with the likes of The Godfather, Scarface, and Heat to name but three.

One of these, Scarface, was embraced by rappers and hip-hop fans according to the actor, and he’s given his explanation as to why. Speaking with The Independent, he said, “I see what Brian De Palma was talking about when we made it. It was the crazy eighties, the decade of avarice, greed and introducing that into the world; greed is good…”

The actor continued, “I thought it was a very socio-political statement, which is why rappers took to it. Hip-hop people were so buoyed up on Scarface. I know a lot of people who don’t deal drugs who are inspired by it. It’s about a kind of ingenuity, suddenly coming from the bottom and rising, which is why the original was so inspiring for me. There is something else too that seems to trigger off a certain thing, and that is this sense of his ideals as an outsider.”

YouTube Thumbnail

There’s a lot to unpack in Pacino’s comments, in which he links Scarface to rappers and hip-hop music on a thematic level, arguing that both revolve around excess and the idea of an underdog rising up. Certainly, hip-hop fans will have their own opinions, but either way: it’s a good reminder to re-watch Scarface.

For more on cinema’s classics, check out our guide to the best Steven Spielberg movies.

After graduating from the University of York with a degree in archaeology (inspired by Captain Picard), James worked with the news team at Screen Rant while contributing features to Vulture, The AV Club, Digital Spy, FANDOM, and the official Star Trek website. Now, he writes about all things sci-fi and fantasy at The Digital Fix with an 'Enterprise-D ambiance' playlist on loop. He's a seasoned expert on all things Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Yellowstone, and is more than willing to share his hot takes on TNG which he believes is the greatest series ever made.