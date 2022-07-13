Harrison Ford punched Ryan Gosling for real during Blade Runner 2049

As Harrison Ford turns 80, The Digital Fix is looking back at the Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor’s illustrious career. One of the most famous properties Ford has been a part of is Blade Runner, the Ridley Scott science fiction movie franchise which had its first outing in the ’80s before returning 35 years later for the sequel: Blade Runner 2049. In both movies, Harrison Ford plays Rick Deckard, a former blade runner now in hiding, while Ryan Gosling plays K, a Nexus-9 replicant blade runner.

With two of Hollywood’s finest on-screen together, one would expect there to be fireworks — but something Gosling didn’t expect is to be punched in the face by Ford while filming the thriller movie.

“Ryan Gosling’s face was where it should not have been,” Ford explained during a GQ interview. “His job was to be out of the range of the punch. My job was also to make sure that I pulled the punch. But we were moving, and the camera was moving, so I had to be aware of the angle to the camera to make the punch look good.”

He added, “You know, I threw about a hundred punches in the shooting of it, and I only hit him once.” When asked, Ford said that the accidental punch was probably “90 per cent” Gosling’s fault.

That being said, the seasoned actor was full of nothing but praise for his co-star. “He was fun to work with,” Ford said of Gosling. “I like him a lot. He’s a smart guy. I mean, he’s a fucking Mouseketeer—he’s been doing this since he was six-years-old or something. He knows what he’s doing.”

Gosling added in an interview of his own, “You know, they say don’t meet your heroes, but I would say the addendum to that is ‘…unless they’re Harrison Ford.’ ‘Cause he’s a cool motherfucker.”