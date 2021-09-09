24 new season “still a possibility”

Fox is looking into bringing back action TV series 24. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but an executive recently commented that conversations are happening for Jack Bauer to come back to the small screen.

As reported by Deadline, Michael Thorn, entertainment president at Fox, says that a particular angle for some new 24 is currently in development among creatives. “There’s still a possibility, there’s still some discussions with the producers on a take that we have yet to hear,” he says. “There [are] some active creative discussions that are happening.”

If something were to be announced this year, it would be good timing, as the first season of 24 premiered in November 2001. Introducing us to Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer, and expert in counter-terrorism, each season follows a single day in real-time where he must stop some attack or other. The last time we saw Sutherland’s Jack was 24: Live Another Day, the ninth season, which ran for 12 episodes instead of the usual 24 in 2014. That’s quite the gap, and if anything, Jack Bauer is overdue another of the longest days in his life.

A canonical thriller movie was released in 2010, 24: Redemption, splitting up the sixth and seventh seasons. Instead of having to battle through an entire day, Jack simply had to deal with two hours of a catastrophe. Just one exhausting afternoon, not a bother to him, really.

Sutherland currently has a lead role in the TV adaptation of The Fugitive, and he’s set to appear as president Franklin D Roosevelt in The First Lady, which premieres next year. A busy man, so we’ll have to wait and see if and when he’s able to bring Jack back.