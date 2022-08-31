Pooh goes on a killing spree in Winnie the Pooh horror movie trailer

Winnie the Pooh isn’t looking for honey any more, now he’s out for blood. That’s not the tagline for new horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but it should be. Anyway, the first trailer for the bloody monster movie features Pooh and Piglet absolutely tearing through some unsuspecting teens.

We’re a far cry from the 100 Acre Wood you might remember as a child. In this version, Christopher Robin left his animal buddies behind, and they’re not happy about it. During a trip with some pals, Piglet and his honey-loving bestie pop by and, well, they aren’t there to pick berries and talk about the old days.

Hapless victims are stabbed and gored. One kill with a sledgehammer and a swimming pool is given a money shot – look, you’re really better off seeing this thing in motion, it looks better than you might think. Back when first look images of the thriller movie went viral online, it seemed like it might be just a shocking concept – beloved characters doing horrific things – without any real substance. That could still be the case, but the trailer suggests there’s a fun horror film here.

You can check out the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sees Piglet and Pooh embark on a twisted rampage after being abandoned by their friend, Christopher Robin. Journey into 100 Acre Wood as you’ve never seen it before.”

Rhys Frake-Waterfield directed the twisted take on the classic animated series. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but check out our list of the best zombie movies to cure your own bloodlust while we wait for more.