What We Do in the Shadows season 4 plot details revealed

What We Do in the Shadows season four is set to premiere on July 12, 2022 and we now have a better idea of what to expect from our favourite vamp ‘family.’ Fans are keen to find out where things stand for our beloved Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and of course Guillermo, after the season three finale, which left us all stunned.

A newly-released synopsis gives quite a lot of detail on what will be coming up for the out-of-place bloodsuckers, and it looks like there will be a sprinkling of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition; “In the shocking season three finale, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin.”

“This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it [someone call Ty Pennington – ed.]. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realises her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area.”

The synopsis continues; “Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.”

“With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.”

