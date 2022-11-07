Weird Al definitely didn’t tell you to torrent his new movie

If the movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Movie isn’t available to watch in your region, Weird Al definitely doesn’t want you to use a VPN and torrent it. Oh no, he wants all of his fans to sit tight and wait for it to arrive in their region like good little law-abiding citizens – and of course, that’s what everyone was planning to do anyway.

Yankovic made his thoughts on the matter clear after a Twitter user @bj_carter asked “How do I watch in Australia?” and Weird Al, a champion of huge corporations and a stickler for following every law to the letter, replied with:

“Roku’s working on it. In the meantime, there’s VPN (Very Probably No) way to watch it legally. I’m sure you have a TORRENT of other questions, but I have to move along, sorry.”

Speaking in such a plain, to-the-point manner, Yankovic left little room for confusion or misinterpretation here. He definitely doesn’t want you to use a VPN and torrent the movie if it’s not available in your region.

This is a subject on which Yankovic has always been outspoken. His 2005 single “Don’t Download This Song” is a deeply emotive piece about the importance of upholding international copyright law and the consequences of failing to do so – “It doesn’t matter if you’re a grandma or a seven-year-old girl. They’ll treat you like the evil, hard-bitten criminal scum you are” go the lyrics, and “Don’t take away money from artists just like me. How else can I afford another solid gold Humvee?”

Thank goodness we have crusaders like Alfred Matthew Yankovic championing good old-fashioned morality… and just to reiterate, if Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is unavailable in your region, definitely don’t sign up for the best VPN for streaming so that you can watch it.

If you have yet to see the movie yourself, check out our Weird: The Al Yankovic Story review. We loved it.