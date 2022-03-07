W.A.S.D event to give independent creators a platform

The London Games Festival is set to be a big moment in the video game industry’s event calendar. Taking centre stage at this year’s festival on April 7-9, 2022, will be W.A.S.D, a brand new consumer event that offers players, publishers, developers, and content creators the chance to come together to celebrate both big-budget games and independent creators as one.

After the global pandemic, which has seen video game delays and show cancellations over the last two years, the upcoming W.A.S.D event should be a shining light for the future of the gaming industry. Many indie games will be in attendance, including Medallion Games’ Grapple Dog, Y/CJ/Y’s Post Void, and Triple Hill Interactive’s Die by the Blade.

Studios and publishers such as Snowcastle Games and Devolver Digital will also feature, alongside numerous talks about routes into the industry, game development, press and PR, and much more. Our sister site, PCGamesN, is the official media partner of the W.A.S.D event.

David Lilley, the founder of Roucan and producer of W.A.S.D was speaking to PCGamesN recently about the event, its role in the London Games Festival, and his mission to support the indie developer scene in the UK.

“We think it’s important for the industry to have an event that showcases its creativity and sits on the London Games Festival programme,” Lilley explains. “We believe W.A.S.D is all about getting people playing games, and enjoying the creativity and innovation that you find in indie games in particular,” he adds.

Tickets for the London Games Festival range from £22 for a single day pass, £45 for an all days pass, and £66 for a super pass which offers exclusive gifts alongside access to all events.