Top Gun 2 success means more theatrical releases for Paramount

The success of the action movie Top Gun 2 at the box office has emboldened Paramount Pictures. The esteemed studio is reportedly considering more theatrical releases, and the company is planning on having eight releases this year. Still, it will increase that number to ten to 12 next year.

The news comes from Paramount’s president and CEO, Brian Robbins, who appeared at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on September 7. While there, Robbins claimed theatrical releases still have “the greatest impact” on a title’s success.

“Theatrical still has the greatest impact. That sort of theatrical release, 45 days later to streaming, that’s working beautifully,” Robbins said, via The Hollywood Reporter. He noted that the thriller movie’s addition to Paramount Plus seemed to have boosted interest in the film’s theatrical run.

Top Gun 2 is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time and the biggest film in the history of Paramount Pictures. The film sees Tom Cruise return as the titular hot-shot pilot Maverick who has to train a new generation of fighter pilots.

So far, the film’s made more than $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2022 and the first film featuring Cruise to break one billion dollars at the box office.

If you want to see more Cruise, you’ll be able to watch him next in the spy movie Mission: Impossible 7, or if you fancy something a bit more light-hearted, we have a list of the best comedy movies.